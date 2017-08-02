× L.A. City Council Agrees to Pay $450,000 to Settle With Woman Who Accused 2 LAPD Officers of Sex Assault

The Los Angeles City Council agreed Wednesday to spend $450,000 to settle a lawsuit filed by one of four women who accused two police officers of sexual assault — a scandal that ultimately led to criminal charges for the officers and a mounting financial fallout in civil court.

In a 13-0 vote, the council approved the payment to the woman, identified in federal court documents only as “Jane Doe #2.”

She was one of four women who sued the city over the alleged acts of Luis Valenzuela and James Nichols, veteran LAPD officers who are now facing up to life in prison on charges they raped and assaulted four woman between late 2008 and 2011.

Valenzuela and Nichols, both 45, have pleaded not guilty to the charges and are awaiting trial. The officers, who have been relieved of duty, have remained behind bars since they were arrested by detectives from their own department in February 2016.

Read the full story on LATimes.com.