LAPD Officer Took Teen Cadet to Magic Mountain on Day of Alleged Sex Assaults: Sources

The Los Angeles police officer accused of having sex with a 15-year-old member of the department’s cadet program took the victim to Six Flags Magic Mountain on the day of the alleged sexual assaults, according to three sources with knowledge of the case.

Robert Cain — who was charged with multiple sex offenses in connection with the ongoing LAPD cadet scandal last month — took the 15-year-old girl to the Valencia theme park on June 14, according to the sources, who requested anonymity because they were not authorized to discuss the case.

In the days after the trip, Cain became anxious about his connection to a girl, whom he did not identify, according to his mother, Maria Cain. The 31-year-old officer did not describe his relationship with the girl, but expressed worry about the situation just days before he was handcuffed by LAPD Chief Charlie Beck, she said.

“Oh Mom, there is a problem with a girl,” Cain said, according to this mother. “I have a bad feeling about it.”

