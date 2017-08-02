Man Forces His Way Through Santa Ana Apartment Window, Tries to Sexually Assault Woman: Police

A man forced himself through the window of a Santa Ana apartment and dragged a young woman to the ground in an attempt to sexually assault her, prompting a search for the attacker and a warning from police about leaving windows open.

The incident occurred early Sunday in the 3200 block of Main Street, Cpl. Anthony Bertagna of the Santa Ana Police Department said Wednesday. The area is filled with many apartment complexes.

A college student fell asleep on the couch but was awakened about 12:30 a.m. by a sound at the window, which had been left open due to the heat, the corporal said. The young woman saw a man at the window and that the screen had been removed.

The man simulated a handgun and told the young woman to come to the window, threatening to shoot her, a police news release stated. The victim refused and got up – and then the man forced himself through the window.

“As she stood up, he enters the apartment, immediately grabs her physically by the back of the head, and starts to throw her towards the ground,” Bertagna said.

The commotion woke up the victim’s mother, who rushed into the room and screamed for help. The attacker fled.

The assailant was described as Hispanic, 25 to 30 years old, 5 feet 8 inches to 5 feet 10 inches tall, and 170 to 190 pounds. He had short, dark hair and a mustache, police said.

It’s not clear if he actually had a firearm, Bertagna said.

Police produced a sketch of the assailant that they planned to hand out to residents in apartment complexes in the area.

They’ll be warning people to keep their windows closed despite the heat, especially for those who live in first-floor dwellings.