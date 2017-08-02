Monsoonal Moisture Could Trigger Extreme Weather ‘Just About Anywhere’ in SoCal Wednesday

Muggy and sticky conditions will persist Wednesday in Southern California as monsoonal moisture brings summer rains, thunderstorms and the threat of flash flooding to the valleys.

An unstable, warm air mass over Southern California could trigger intense downpours and thunderstorms “just about anywhere,” according to the National Weather Service in Oxnard.

A flash-flood watch remains in effect for much of southwestern California, including areas recently scorched by wildfires.

Rain won’t be the only issue Wednesday.

