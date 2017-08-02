New York Pharmacist, 81, Arrested After Forcing Woman to Strip Before Filling Prescription: Police

A licensed pharmacist in Niagara Falls, New York, is facing charges after police say he compelled a woman to remove her clothes before he would fill her prescription.

Robert Kenzia, 81, was arrested Tuesday morning on suspicion of coercion by personnel from the Niagara Falls Police Department and the Drug Enforcement Agency, television station WKBW in Buffalo reported.

Police say Kenzia, a licensed pharmacist at McLeod’s Pharmacy on Buffalo Avenue, threatened the customer, telling her he would notify other pharmacies not to fill her prescriptions if she did not comply with his demands.

The DEA is now conducting a full audit of the pharmacy to see if other alleged illegal activity has occurred at the location.

One longtime friend of Kenzia said she was in disbelief over his arrest.

“When I saw it, I laughed. It’s not him,” Diane Curtis told the station. “I’m shocked … truly shocked.”

Niagara Falls police say the suspect that there may be other victims who have yet to come forward.