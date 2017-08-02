Paula Poundstone, Comedian

Paula Poundstone is a comedian, author, podcaster, and a panelist on NPR’s weekly news quiz game show “Wait wait…Don’t tell me!”

Paula’s new book “The Totally Unscientific Study of the Search for Human Happiness” is a humorous memoir about her life as a working single mother of three children. Her new NPR podcast “Live from the Poundstone Institute” is Paula’s “quest to gather all of the world’s knowledge,” according to NPR.

Paula has also hosted TV specials and travels the country doing comedy on stage. She is on Comedy Central’s list of 100 Greatest Stand-Ups Of All Time.

During this podcast, we talk about Paula’s life, her career, her new book, and her new podcast.

