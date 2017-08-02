× Previewing Brunch Con With The District by Hannah An, Bosscat Kitchen + Libations, Beacon of Echo Park

The Founder and Creative Director of BrunchCon Sarelyn Radecke 3 participating restaurants joined us live with a taste of the second annual BrunchCon. BrunchCon will be returning to Los Angeles on August 12th and 13th at The Reef. BrunchCon is a brunch festival featuring fifty brunch bites from local restaurant vendors. For more information on BrunchCon including how you can get tickets, you can go to their website or follow them on social media. For more information on the restaurants featured in the segment, see the details below.

The District by Hannah An

8722 W 3rd St

Los Angeles, CA 90048

Bosscat Kitchen + Libations

4647 MacArthur Boulevard

Newport Beach, CA 92660

Beacon of Echo Park

751 Echo Park Ave

Los Angeles, CA 90026