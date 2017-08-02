Some California Thrill Rides Allowed to Reopen After Fatal Malfunction in Ohio

State officials Tuesday approved the reopening of three of seven thrill rides — including one at Knott’s Berry Farm — that were shut down after a similar attraction malfunctioned in Ohio last week, killing a teenager and injuring several others.

The rides that were allowed to open were “La Revolucion” at Knott’s in Buena Park, “Delirium” at California’s Great America in Santa Clara and “Beach Blaster” at Belmont Park in San Diego.

The state’s Department of Industrial Relations said ride owners “successfully completed testing of the rides” requested by the manufacturer, Chance Rides Inc., and the attractions are safe to operate.

The “G Force” ride at the Orange County Fair and “Fireball” rides at the Cal Expo State Fair and Santa Cruz Beach Boardwalk — which are manufactured by the Dutch company KMG — remain closed “pending further communication from the manufacturer regarding required testing or configuration,” according to the state agency.

