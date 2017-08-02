Wal-Mart Expands Curbside Pickup Service to California

Wal-Mart is expanding its online grocery pickup service to 26 stores in California this month.

File photo of a Wal-Mart sign.

The free curbside pickup service, which first launched in 2015, allows customers to order groceries online and pick them up at their local Wal-Mart store without having to leave their cars. Wal-Mart currently has more than 800 stores nationwide that offers the service.

Customers can choose from 30,000 items including fresh produce, meats, organic groceries, and even back-to-school items online through Wal-Mart’s grocery page or the Wal-Mart Grocery mobile app. During checkout, customers can choose a time to pick up their orders.

When it is time to pick up, customers only need to wait at the reserved parking spaces and call a designated number. A Wal-Mart employee will retrieve the prepared order and load it into the customer’s car.

Customers can also pre-purchase plastic bags when ordering online, or have the employee bag the groceries in reusable bags brought by the customers.

The service doesn’t cost extra.

Here’s a list of the 26 stores in California starting the curbside pickup this August, along with the launch dates.

  • Bakersfield: 1249 Allen Road
  • Bakersfield: 5625 Calloway Drive, 8/1
  • Bakersfield: 5075 Gosford Road, 8/1
  • Beaumont: 1540 E. 2nd Street, 8/2
  • Chula Vista: 1360 Eastlake Parkway, 8/2
  • Clovis: 1185 Herndon Ave., 8/3
  • Delano: 530 Woollomes Ave., 8/1
  • Escondido: 1266 East Valley Parkway, 8/3
  • Foothill Ranch: 26502 Towne Center Drive, 8/3
  • Fresno: 5125 East Kings Canyon Road, 8/3
  • Fresno: 7065 N. Ingram Ave., 8/3
  • Hemet: 859 W. Florida Ave., 8/2
  • Hesperia: 13401 Main St., 8/1
  • Indio: 82-491 Avenue 42, 8/3
  • La Quinta: 79295 U.S. Hwy 111, 8/3
  • Moreno Valley: 12721 Moreno Beach Drive, 8/1
  • Ontario: 1333 North Mountain Ave., 8/1
  • Palmdale: 40130 10th Street West, 8/1
  • Palmdale: 37140 47th Street East, 8/1
  • Palm Desert: 34500 Monterey Ave., 8/3
  • Perris: 1800 N. Perris Blvd., 8/1
  • Poway: 13425 Community Road, 8/2
  • Rosemead: 1827 Walnut Grove Ave., 8/1
  • Sanger: 2761 Jensen Ave., 8/3
  • Santa Clarita: 26471 Carl Boyer Drive, 8/1
  • Vista: 1800 University Drive, 8/3