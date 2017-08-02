Water Main Break in Reseda Causes Flooding in Neighborhood

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A six-inch water main burst Wednesday afternoon causing flooding in a Reseda neighborhood.

The water main break was reported about 5:20 p.m. in the area of Cohasset Street and Rhea Avenue, the Los Angeles Department of Water and Power reported.

Responding crews shut off the water and immediately began repairs.

Aerial images from Sky5 showed flooding, damage to street pavement in the neighborhood and nearly a foot of water coating the street.

No houses were damaged and no injuries were reported.

The intersection was closed and the water remained turned of as of 7 p.m.