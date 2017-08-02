Woman Arrested After Trying to Return 67 Items to Wal-Mart in North Carolina

A woman was arrested after allegedly trying to return stolen merchandise to a Wal-Mart store in North Carolina on Monday, according to authorities.

Police responded to the Wal-Mar at 306 N. General’s Blvd. in Lincolnton around noon to a report of possible fraud.

When officers arrived, they were advised by a manager that a woman was trying to return items that were stolen from the store for a refund, a news release from the Lincolnton Police Department stated.

The items — 67 in total — included underwear, medical supplies, clothing, notebooks and magazines, the Charlotte Observer reported.

“There was no rhyme or reason,” one officer told the newspaper. “It was as if someone had randomly filled up a cart.”

The suspect, identified as Kimberly Fuller McCabe, was still at the scene when police arrived and was taken into custody at the store, according to the release.

She was charged with attempted obtaining property by false pretense, police said.

McCabe has been previously convicted of felony larceny, second-degree trespassing and filing a false report, and was on probation at the time of the latest alleged offense.