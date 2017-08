Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A cat rescue in Harbor City that has helped hundreds of animals get adopted is facing eviction and in need of rescue itself. About 70 cats and two dogs will need to be adopted or fostered before the shelter is forced to vacate the premises Friday.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to help the woman who runs A 10th Life Cat Rescue, Lisa Vought, with expenses. Vought can be contacted at 626-833-5920.