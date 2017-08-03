Alfred Angelo Bridal Says it Will Cease Fulfilling Orders Amid Chapter 7 Bankruptcy Proceedings

After abruptly shuttering its doors earlier this month, bridal retailer Alfred Angelo announced Thursday the company will not fulfill any remaining orders to customers whose purchases have not been delivered.

The company filed for Chapter 7 bankruptcy on July 14 without notifying any of its customers. Brides-to-be around the country were shocked as they went to pick up their wedding items — many of which were paid in full — but were greeted by locked doors and “Store closed” signs.

It took the company three days to issue a statement publicly acknowledging the situation. However, the company still made no mention of how orders would be handled, prompting some of its freelance seamstresses to step in and attempt to save customers’ wedding gowns without being compensated.

In the statement issued Thursday, the company said it has been working to fulfill orders but will no longer continue doing so.

“While we have been successful in obtaining customer records and delivering many dresses and accessories for customers all over the country, even after the bankruptcy filing date, it has now become apparent that the logistical and financial strain of fulfilling each and every open order makes continuing that course of action no longer possible,” the release states.

The Florida-based company provided a link where those who are still owed money can file a claim.

Alfred Angelo Bridal owns about 60 stores nationwide, including locations in Brea, Riverside, Rancho Cucamonga, Huntington Beach and West Covina. Its gowns also retail at more than 1,400 wholesale stores worldwide.