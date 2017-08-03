The Sleep Doctor Dr Breus joined us live to talk about how much sleep kids, tweens and teens should be getting. He talked about everything from how much sleep kids need to how to get better sleep to signs that they’re not getting enough sleep. For more information on Dr. Breus, visit his website or follow him on social media. For more information on his book “The Power of When – Discover Your Chronotype – And the Best Time to Eat Lunch, Ask for a Raise, Have Sex, Write a Novel, Take Your Meds and More,” click HERE.
Are Your Kids Getting Enough Sleep?
-
Sleep Better During the Summer With the Sleep Doctor, Dr. Michael Breus
-
Discover Your Chronotype With Dr. Breus
-
Babies May Sleep Longer in Their Own Rooms, Study Shows
-
Grandparents’ Old-School Parenting Putting Kids at Risk, Study Finds
-
Swim and Water Safety Tips With Dr. Altmann
-
-
Tips for Safe, Smart Screen Time for Kids
-
Rep. Chaffetz Proposes $2,500 Housing Stipend for Members of Congress: D.C. ‘Is One of the Most Expensive Places in the World’
-
Kick Your Sugar Addiction With Dr. Ian Smith’s 5 Week Plan
-
Syrian Refugee in La Habra Speaks Out on Assad Regime, Travel Ban
-
‘Alarming’ Rise in Young Children, Teens Hospitalized With Suicidal Thoughts or Actions, Study Shows
-
-
How to Overcome Working Mom Guilt With Best Selling Author Samantha Ettus
-
South Carolina High School Student Dies From Caffeine-Induced Cardiac Event After Drinking 3 Caffeinated Drinks in 2 Hours
-
4 Boys Injured During Fourth of July Mishap in San Bernardino