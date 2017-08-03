Are Your Kids Getting Enough Sleep?

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Sleep Doctor Dr Breus joined us live to talk about how much sleep kids, tweens and teens should be getting. He talked about everything from how much sleep kids need to how to get better sleep to signs that they’re not getting enough sleep. For more information on Dr. Breus, visit his website or follow him on social media. For more information on his book “The Power of When – Discover Your Chronotype – And the Best Time to Eat Lunch, Ask for a Raise, Have Sex, Write a Novel, Take Your Meds and More,” click HERE.