At Least 2,100 Lightning Strikes Recorded in Southern California Since Monday

Southern California will see more thunderstorms and muggy weather Thursday — the final day of a storm system that the National Weather Service said has already caused 2,100 lightning strikes and prompted numerous flash flood warnings.

The thunderstorms will be limited mostly to deserts in the Inland Empire and surrounding mountains, said meteorologist Mark Moede.

“The flash flood risk will certainly remain a concern today with the potential for flash flooding with any of the heavier and more persistent thunderstorm cells” in Riverside, San Bernardino and San Diego counties, the Weather Service said.

The chance of rain in Los Angeles and Ventura counties on Thursday will only be about 10%, said meteorologist Tom Fisher.

