Attacker Sought After Man Fatally Stabbed at Lancaster Apartment Complex

Authorities are searching for whoever slashed a man to death at an apartment complex in Lancaster early Thursday morning.

The stabbing occurred about 12:45 a.m. at the Windrose Apartments located in the 44700 block of Division Street, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department stated in a news release.

Responding deputies found the unidentified victim, described only as a black man, suffering from at least one stab wound to the upper body.

The man died at the scene, according to the Sheriff’s Department.

Investigators did not know the motive for the stabbing and did not have a description of the attacker.

Anyone with information was asked to call the Sheriff’s Department at 323-890-5500. Those who wish to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS (8477).