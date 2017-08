Please enable Javascript to watch this video

So much butter in these caramels, so creamy, unlike any you've had from a store. Each handcrafted in a tiny local shop. These are so good, they made it into Oprah's magazine. This edition of Burrous' Bites aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News, Sunday, July 23rd. 2017.

A discount for KTLA viewers at BITES.LEBONGARCON.COM

(424) 272-6677