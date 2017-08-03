Bus Window Shattered By Gunshot in South L.A.

The window of a bus driving through South Los Angeles was shattered by a gunshot Thursday morning, authorities said.

Shortly after 6 a.m., officers were called to the intersection of 117th Street and Figueroa Street, where the bus had stopped, according to Los Angeles Police Department Lt. Melody Hainline.

One shot by a small caliber gun shattered the front side window of the bus while it was traveling southbound at Broadway and Manchester Avenue.

A handful of passengers and the driver were on the bus, but no one was injured, according to officials.

Information on the shooter has not yet been released.