Bus Window Shattered By Gunshot in South L.A.

The window of a bus driving through South Los Angeles was shattered by a gunshot Thursday morning, authorities said.

Police are shown on the scene of a bus window shattered by a gunshot in South L.A. on August 3, 2017. (Credit: KTLA)

Shortly after 6 a.m., officers were called to the intersection of 117th Street and Figueroa Street, where the bus had stopped, according to Los Angeles Police Department Lt. Melody Hainline.

One shot by a small caliber gun shattered the front side window of the bus while it was traveling southbound at Broadway and Manchester Avenue.

A handful of passengers and the driver were on the bus, but no one was injured, according to officials.

Information on the shooter has not yet been released.

 