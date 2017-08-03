Crews Repairing Water Main Break After 16-Inch Line Bursts in Calabasas

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Crews are repairing a water main break in Calabasas on Thursday after a 16-inch line began leaking, according to the Las Virgenes Water Department.

Authorities were called to the line along Parkway Calabasas around 3:20 p.m., according to Jeff Reinhardt with the Department.

The water leak was shut off around 4p.m. and the investigation is ongoing, authorities added.

A parked car may have been hit with a rock at the time of the break but no other damage has been reported, according to Reinhardt.

Authorities do not yet know how many customers are impacted.