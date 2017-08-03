Firefighters Battling Blaze at Apartment Building in Arcadia

Firefighters are battling a blaze at an apartment complex in an Arcadia neighborhood Thursday morning.

The fire was reported about 6:12 a.m. and was burning in the 800 block of Fairview Avenue, a spokesman for the Verdugo Fire Communications Center said.

Smoke was showing from the structure when Arcadia Fire Department firefighters arrived at the scene, the spokesman said.

The fire appeared to initially be burning in the attic of the structure, according to the spokesman.

Aerial video from Sky5 showed flames burning through the roof of an apartment complex as firefighters cut holes in the structure to provide ventilation.

The apartment was being evacuated, the spokesman said.

There was no immediate word on any possible injuries or a cause of the fire.

KTLA’s Geoff Peters contributed to this report.