Instagram Prankster’s Stunts in Santa Clarita Valley Spark Investigation

A wannabe Instagram star who has been going around the Santa Clarita Valley performing brazen stunts he captures on video and posts to social media is being investigation by the Sheriff's Department, authorities said Thursday. Lauren Lyster reports from Santa Clarita for the KTLA 5 News at 1 on Aug. 3, 2017.