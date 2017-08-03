KTLA to Broadcast 6 More Dodger Games This Season

Dodger fans will be able to watch six more televised games on KTLA under a deal announced Thursday by Spectrum Networks.
The included games will take place on Tuesdays Aug. 22 through Sept. 26 and will be simulcast on SportsNet LA. The network’s pregame show “Access SportsNet: Dodgers” will open each broadcast on KTLA.
SportsNet LA Dodgers games simulcast on KTLA
- Aug. 22, 4:05 p.m. at Pittsburgh Pirates
- Aug. 29, 6:40 p.m. at Arizona Diamondbacks
- Sept. 5, 7:10 p.m. vs. Arizona Diamondbacks
- Sept. 12, 7:15 p.m. at San Francisco Giants
- Sept. 19, 4:05 p.m. at Philadelphia Phillies
- Sept. 26, 7:10 p.m. vs. San Diego Padres
The announcement comes amid the fourth season of the Dodgers television blackout.
Other than 10 games shown on KTLA earlier this season, Dodger games are only available on SportsNet LA, which is carried exclusively by Spectrum Networks, part of Charter Communications, Inc.
No other local provider of cable or satellite service has agreed to carry SportsNet LA, leaving many Southern Californians without access to televised Dodger games, according to the Los Angeles Times.