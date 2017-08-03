KTLA to Broadcast 6 More Dodger Games This Season

Dodger fans will be able to watch six more televised games on KTLA under a deal announced Thursday by Spectrum Networks.

The included games will take place on Tuesdays Aug. 22 through Sept. 26 and will be simulcast on SportsNet LA. The network’s pregame show “Access SportsNet: Dodgers” will open each broadcast on KTLA.

SportsNet LA Dodgers games simulcast on KTLA

Aug. 22, 4:05 p.m. at Pittsburgh Pirates

Aug. 29, 6:40 p.m. at Arizona Diamondbacks

Sept. 5, 7:10 p.m. vs. Arizona Diamondbacks

Sept. 12, 7:15 p.m. at San Francisco Giants

Sept. 19, 4:05 p.m. at Philadelphia Phillies

Sept. 26, 7:10 p.m. vs. San Diego Padres

The announcement comes amid the fourth season of the Dodgers television blackout.

Other than 10 games shown on KTLA earlier this season, Dodger games are only available on SportsNet LA, which is carried exclusively by Spectrum Networks, part of Charter Communications, Inc.

No other local provider of cable or satellite service has agreed to carry SportsNet LA, leaving many Southern Californians without access to televised Dodger games, according to the Los Angeles Times.

Spectrum Networks announced it has reached an agreement to broadcast an additional six games on @KTLA this season. https://t.co/ME1am8WUGm pic.twitter.com/z1uY7GD6Te — Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) August 3, 2017