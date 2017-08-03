Live Video: Vehicles Stranded as Monsoonal Weather Sends River of Sludge Onto Roadways in Acton

Sky5 was overhead as vehicles were stranded in a flood created by unseasonal monsoonal weather in Acton on Thursday.

Frequent lightning was visible as a strong thunderstorm moved into the area, the National Weather Service reported around 4:30 p.m.

Temperatures dropped from 93 degrees to 69 degrees within one around as winds gusted as speeds exceeding 55 miles an hour, the agency said. Officials also confirmed reports of half-inch hail.

Streets became inundated with sludge, trapping numerous drivers near the area of Syracuse Avenue and Crown Valley Road. The driver of a black pickup truck was seen being rescued by a Los Angeles County Fire Department helicopter around 5:20 p.m.

The flooding appeared to be affecting several square miles of the town.

Check back for updates on this developing story.