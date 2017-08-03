Watch Live: Thunderstorms, Severe Flooding in Acton Leaves Vehicles Stranded

Prominent Anchor Maria Salinas Steps Down From Univision

Posted 8:03 PM, August 3, 2017, by

Prominent Univision news anchor Maria Elena Salinas is stepping down.

Reporter for Univision Networks News, Maria Elena Salinas poses with her award at The 74th Annual Peabody Awards Ceremony at Cipriani Wall Street on May 31, 2015, in New York City. (Credit: Mike Coppola / Getty Images)

Univision announced in a tweet Thursday night that the longtime anchor will leave Univision after 36 years presenting the news.

Salinas is co-anchor of Noticiero Univision, the main evening news broadcast on the nation’s largest Spanish language network, and the co-host of the news magazine program Aqui y Ahora.

The Los Angeles native is one of the most well-known Latina journalists in the U.S.

Read the full story on LATimes.com.