Prominent Anchor Maria Salinas Steps Down From Univision

Prominent Univision news anchor Maria Elena Salinas is stepping down.

Univision announced in a tweet Thursday night that the longtime anchor will leave Univision after 36 years presenting the news.

Salinas is co-anchor of Noticiero Univision, the main evening news broadcast on the nation’s largest Spanish language network, and the co-host of the news magazine program Aqui y Ahora.

The Los Angeles native is one of the most well-known Latina journalists in the U.S.

Read the full story on LATimes.com.