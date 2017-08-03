Prominent Anchor Maria Salinas Steps Down From Univision

Prominent Univision news anchor Maria Elena Salinas is stepping down.
Univision announced in a tweet Thursday night that the longtime anchor will leave Univision after 36 years presenting the news.
Salinas is co-anchor of Noticiero Univision, the main evening news broadcast on the nation’s largest Spanish language network, and the co-host of the news magazine program Aqui y Ahora.
The Los Angeles native is one of the most well-known Latina journalists in the U.S.
