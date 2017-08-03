× Russia Accuses President Trump of Showing ‘Total Weakness’ After He Signs Sanctions Legislation

President Trump quietly signed legislation Wednesday that imposes new limits on his ability to lift sanctions against Russia, saying that parts of the measure are unconstitutional but that he was signing it for the “sake of national unity.”

The signing brought a protest from Russia, whose prime minister accused Trump of showing “total weakness.” The new law marks a significant surrender by Trump to congressional efforts to limit his discretion in handling relations with Moscow.

Trump, who has held lavish ceremonies to herald far less consequential documents, signed this bill into law without cameras, sending out two statements later, one of which laid out the administration’s legal arguments and the other expressing Trump’s personal objections to the new law.

“As president, I can make far better deals with foreign countries than Congress,” he wrote.

