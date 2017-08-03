Shooting at Yorba Linda Home Leaves 2 Hospitalized, 2 Sought

An investigation is underway Thursday after a shooting was reported in a Yorba Linda neighborhood where two people were wounded people were hospitalized.

Officials responded to the 21000 block of Dunrobin Way about 10:30 p.m. after someone reported the shooting, Orange County Fire Authority Battalion Chief Chuck Fedak said.

An arriving paramedic found a victim suffering from a gunshot wound, Fedak said.

As that person was being transported to a local hospital, a second wounded person was identified.

The second victim, who was also taken to a hospital, had suffered a head injury, Fedak said.

The conditions of the victims were not known.

Russ Brenan, who lives a couple houses away from the shooting said he heard what he thought was a car backfiring.

“It’s obviously a little bit unsettling,” Brenan said. “I assume it’s an isolated case. It doesn’t change my feelings about the neighborhood.”

Authorities are searching for two people connected with the shooting, the Orange County Register reported.