'Star Wars' Virtual Reality Attraction Set to Open at Downtown Disney

There’s about to be a new way to experience the “Star Wars” universe.

An attraction that blends virtual reality and real-world elements will open at the Disney resorts in California and Florida this holiday season, Walt Disney Co.’s Lucasfilm unit announced Thursday.

Lucasfilm and its ILMxLAB immersive-entertainment unit are working with the Void — a Utah company that already has made a participatory “Ghostbusters”-themed VR experience — to create the attraction, named Star Wars: Secrets of the Empire.

“Star Wars: Secrets of the Empire will allow fans to move freely in an untethered, social, and multi-sensory experience, including interaction with friends, fans, and Star Wars characters,” Lucasfilm and the Void said in a news release.

