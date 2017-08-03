Starbucks Celebrates Friendship Day With Free Macchiatos

Starbucks is getting into the spirit of Friendship Day a little early with a sweet deal for two.

Starting Thursday, customers who purchase a macchiato beverage can get a second one for free between the hours of 2 p.m. and 5 p.m. at the coffee chain, according to the company’s website.

The offer, available at participating stores in the United States, runs through Monday.

The deal is in honor of Friendship Day, which is celebrated on Sunday.

“We’re making it an extended weekend celebration,” the company said, noting the buy one, get one free deal is good until the Monday after Friendship Day.