× 1,000 Animals Found Dead Amid ‘Deplorable’ Conditions in Montclair Industrial Complex: Police

Authorities responding to an animal hoarding call on Friday morning in Montclair discovered a gruesome scene — more than 1,000 dead animals in an industrial complex, authorities said.

Birds, fish and reptiles were among the deceased animal found when officers arrived at a commercial building in the 4600 block of Arrow Highway, according to Montclair Police Department Sgt. Minook.

Live animals were also found in the complex, where conditions were described by Minook as “deplorable.”

The grisly finding sparked an animal cruelty investigation, which is being handled by the Inland Humane Society, the sergeant said.

It was not immediately known if any arrests have been made in the case.

Check back for updates on this developing story.

KTLA’s Jennifer Thang contributed to this story.