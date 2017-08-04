× 4 Dead, 2 Hospitalized After Multivehicle Crash on 10 Freeway in Fontana; SigAlert Issued

Four people were killed in a multivehicle collision that also left two others injured in Fontana early Friday afternoon, authorities said.

Few details were available about the crash, which occurred around 12:30 p.m. on the eastbound 10 east of Citrus Avenue, according to the California Highway Patrol Department’s incident log.

Four people died at the scene, according to the San Bernardino County Fire Department.

Two other sustained minor injuries and were transported to Arrowhead Regional Medical Center, the Fire Department tweeted.

Up to three vehicles were involved in the crash, according to CHP.

A SigAlert was issued, and lanes on the eastbound side of the roadway were briefly closed just before 12:50 p.m.; at least three were reopened by 1:15 p.m., the log stated.

Traffic was backed up on the freeway to just east of Sierra Avenue, CHP said.

