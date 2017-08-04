After Flash Flooding Hits Acton Area, Metrolink Service Still Delayed

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Flash floods from a heavy storm cell have delayed train service to the Antelope Valley, Metrolink officials announced Friday morning.

Speed restrictions were in place for multiple Antelope Valley lines and the tracks between Via Princessa and Lancaster were completely closed. Trains 200 and 202 between Lancaster and Los Angeles’ Union Station were canceled Friday.

The issues popped up after heavy rain and thunderstorms swept across the high desert Thursday evening and flooded Acton.

A helicopter rescue team hoisted one man to safety as muddy water flowed down the roadway, said Los Angeles County Fire Inspector Gustavo Medina. Aerial video showed the motorist sitting on top of his black truck, water up to its wheels, before the rescue.

AV Line 202 to Los Angeles is canceled due to track closure caused by inclement weather. Please board train 204. — Metrolink (@Metrolink) August 4, 2017