ATF Sends Alert to SoCal Gun Store Owners About Firearm Burglaries

Federal officials warned gun stores in three Southern California counties this week about recent burglaries that resulted in the theft of firearms.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives said Friday it sent an alert the previous day to federal firearms licensees in Los Angeles, Riverside and San Bernardino counties.

“There has recently been several burglaries that resulted in the theft of firearms,” the ATF said.

The agency asked gun stores to “ensure the security of both their inventory and property.”

Suspicious people and activity should be reported to local police, and gun stores can notify the ATF if any firearms are found missing, the bureau said.

It wasn’t immediately clear what recent crimes the ATF was referring to. In June, the agency announced a $10,000 reward in the November burglary of a gun story in Redlands.