California Bullet Train Chief Executive Is Still on State Payroll — 2 Months After His Exit Date

California bullet train chief executive Jeff Morales announced in April that he would be leaving June 2, after five years running the nation’s largest infrastructure project.

But in the four months since, the high-speed rail board has not taken any public action to replace him. In fact, Morales is still on the state payroll, and officials say he will be at the authority at least through Tuesday.

There were rumors as far back as November, denied by the authority at the time, that Morales would be making an exit — suggesting there was plenty of time to prepare.

When asked this week about what was being done to replace Morales, longtime rail project chairman Dan Richard said the authority was in the process of hiring an executive recruitment firm — but that has taken time because of state procurement regulations. In addition, he said, the rail board has been attempting to “network” to find candidates.