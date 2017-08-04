Florida Girl, 8, Dies Months After ‘Dare’ to Drink Boiling Water

An 8-year-old Florida has girl died five months after she was injured while drinking boiling water through a straw, according to the Sun Sentinel.

Ki’ari Pope of Boynton Beach complained to her mother’s boyfriend on Sunday that she couldn’t breathe, according to the newspaper. The girl was taken to a local hospital where she was pronounced dead an hour later.

The child had been having medical complications since March, when her cousin dared her to drink boiling water from a straw. They got the idea after watching a YouTube video, according to the girl’s mother.

“Parents, please, please, watch what your kids are watching on YouTube,” the girl’s aunt, Diane Johnson, told WPLG television station in Miami.

The 8-year-old had a tracheotomy to clear scar tissue, which left her with trouble talking and breathing.

The Sun Sentinel reported the death on Thursday night.

Johnson described her niece as a “bright, spunky little girl.”

Records released by the Florida Department of Children and Families indicate the girl burned her mouth and throat during the dare and listed her as being “medically compromised,” the Palm Beach Post reported. In addition, state authorities say Ki’ari had been involved in at least nine other allegations of child abuse or neglect since her birth.

No charges have been filed in the boiling water incident.

The medical examiner will determine the exact cause of death, according to the Sun Sentinel, and the Department of Children and Families says it has opened a death investigation.