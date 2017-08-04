× Homicide Suspect Shot by Police in Santa Monica

Parts of Main Street in Santa Monica were closed Friday evening as officers were investigating a shooting involving police.

The shooting occurred in the 2300 block of Main Street, causing the street to be shut down from Hollister Avenue — where Urth Caffé sits — to Third Street, two blocks east, according to Santa Monica Police.

In addition to the scene of the shooting, police were investigating a second crime scene involving a vehicle parked near Hotchkiss Park. Aerial video from Sky5 showed a white sedan with a shattered window and blood on the street near the intersection of Third and Strand streets.

The man who police shot was suspected in a homicide and had pulled a gun on officers, said Santa Monica Police Chief Jacqueline Seabrooks.

The man was transported to a nearby hospital, Seabrooks said. His condition was unclear. No officers were harmed in the incident.

Police did not immediately release details on the crime the man was wanted for, other than to say it was a homicide.

A weapon was recovered, Seabrooks added.

No further details were immediately available.

KTLA’s Nidia Becerra contributed to this report.