K-9 Officer Dies From Injuries After Being Stabbed by Suspect in Tennessee, Police Say

The Crossville Police Department is mourning the loss of a K-9 officer who was allegedly killed by a suspect.

Police said Dustin Dixon crashed a stolen semi truck off Genesis Road and led officers on a foot chase just before 5 a.m. Wednesday.

During the pursuit, Dixon allegedly stabbed Cain multiple times. The dog later died from his injuries after being taken to the Tennessee Veterinary Hospital in Knoxville.

Dixon, 28, is being held at the Cumberland County Justice Center and will be facing several charges.

The Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office, the Crossville Police Department and the Tennessee Highway Patrol are all investigating the crime.

The Police Department posted a picture of Cain and a message on its Facebook page.

“It is with saddened hearts that the City of Crossville Police Department announces the final End of Watch Call for a true hero and a three year law enforcement veteran. K9 Cain, your watch is over.

“Good Boy!” the post read.