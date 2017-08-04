× L.A. City Council Set to Vote on 2028 Olympics Plan Before Reviewing Budget

The Los Angeles City Council is set to approve an agreement to host the 2028 Olympics without knowing the Games’ budget or receiving an independent evaluation of the spending plan.

City Council President Herb Wesson said at a council hearing Friday that he wants a vote possibly as soon as next week on the host city contract. That agreement reflects the city’s commitment to host the Games in 11 years and puts Los Angeles taxpayers on the hook for cost overruns if unforeseen expenses arise.

Amid the fast pace of events — bid committee leaders just announced a deal this week with the International Olympic Committee to host the 2028 Games after the city originally sought the 2024 Games — many details remain unknown.

For example, Los Angeles advisors say they won’t have time to review a third-party analysis of the 2028 budget, as they did for the 2024 Games budget.

