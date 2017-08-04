Large Rocks Thrown at Vehicles Driving on 101 Freeway in Westlake District

Authorities are looking for whoever was throwing large rocks into traffic, striking two vehicles on the 101 Freeway in Westlake District early Friday morning.

The incidents were reported shortly after midnight on the northbound side of the freeway near Silver Lake Boulevard, according to the California Highway Patrol’s traffic incident log.

One of the rocks shattered the windshield and landed inside an Uber vehicle that was carrying a passenger.

“We were just in an Uber going home … the next thing you know you feel the wind coming in,” passenger Grant Goodwin said. “Just real scary.”

Video from the scene showed the large rock resting on the floor of the vehicle with shattered glass all around.

A second vehicle had a headlight knocked out by another rock, according to the CHP.

No injuries were reported.

Authorities have not announced any arrests in the incident.