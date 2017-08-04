‘Make Beer Not Walls’: Ohio Brewery to Erect Tap House Straddling U.S.-Mexico Border

A Columbus, Ohio, craft brewery is drawing attention with its plans announced Thursday to set up shop on the U.S-Mexico border in a push to “make beer, not walls.”

Though Scottish-founded BrewDog is only officially launching in the U.S. this month, the company is already pushing its expansion to the nation’s furthest reaches — and even a bit beyond with its proposed “Bar on the Edge.”

Half of the bar will be situated in the American state of Texas, while the other will sit in the Mexican state of Chihuahua, according to a statement released by the company.

The brand has not announced where specific location but indicated it would be remote. Despite this, the company hopes it will “become a magnetic pole for craft beer fans on both sides of the border to come together.”

“Beer is a universal language and has a heritage and legacy that far outdates the creation of most nation states,” one of BrewDog’s co-founders, James Watt, said in the news release. “So we want to celebrate its capacity to bring cultures together with this ‘Bar on the Edge’.”

The tap house will feature an outdoor seating area, through which a dotted line demarking the U.S.-Mexico border line will run, the company said.

The building itself will be constructed of recycled shipping containers, which would officially be defined as a temporary mobile building, according to Watt. The company did not indicate how far along it was in talks on either side of the border, or whether its plan would run into conflict with the federal government, which is beginning the process of constructing a border wall.

“We will request official permission from the local authorities to put it there and adhere to any red tape stuff, but I guess it would make it more difficult to build a wall if there’s a BrewDog bar in the way,” Watt said. “We’re planning on putting the bar there anyway until someone tells us to move it.”

The bar will serve Mexican beers on the U.S. side, and American beers on the Mexican side, including the brewery’s own range of craft beers as well as others.