Man Charged With Fatally Punching Another Man in Seal Beach Bar: OCDA

A 32-year-old man was arraigned on Friday after allegedly punching a man in the face at a bar in Seal Beach, causing his death, according to the Orange County District Attorney’s office.

Matthew Paul Meier, of Seal Beach, was charged with one felony count of involuntary manslaughter and one felony count of assault with force likely to produce great bodily injury with a sentencing enhancement of causing great bodily injury.

Meier was allegedly socializing at Clancy’s, a bar in Seal Beach where he was also employed, around 1:20 a.m. on July 18 when he got into an altercation with 46-year-old James Tinsman, the DA said.

Meir is accused of punching Tinsman once in the face with a closed fist, causing him to fall backwards and hit his head on the pavement, according to the DA.

Tinsman was transported to the hospital where he later died from severe head trauma.

Meir was arrested on Wednesday and booked into Central Jail in Santa Ana. He faces a possible maximum sentence of nine years in prison if convicted, the DA added.