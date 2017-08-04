Review of LAPD Cadet Program Found No Formal Training for Youth Supervisors, Other Deficiencies: Chief Beck

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

An internal review of the Los Angeles Police Department’s cadet program for local youths has found deficiencies that include inadequate supervision of cadets and a lack of formal training for the officers who run the program.

The review was commissioned by Chief Charlie Beck on June 15, a day after cadets in stolen police cruisers led officers on a dangerous pursuit in South Los Angeles. Seven teenage cadets were arrested on suspicion of stealing cruisers, radios, Tasers and other equipment. A 31-year-old police officer has been charged with sexual crimes involving a 15-year-old cadet.

On Friday, LAPD officials released the 26-page review as well as an updated manual for the department’s youth programs.

The new manual addresses some of the flaws in the previous document, which was last revised more than a decade ago, did not include rules about social media and referred to the now-defunct Explorer program.

