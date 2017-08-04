× Santa Clarita Valley Teen Cited After Posting Instagram Pranks Showcasing Vandalism, Theft: LASD

A 14-year-old boy who was suspected in a string of Instagram pranks was cited after his parents turned him into authorities in Santa Clarita Valley, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department announced on Friday.

Detectives received reports of several Instagram postings depicting criminal conduct, including four incidents of theft and vandalism, and began investigating earlier this week, according to a Department press release.

After contacting several businesses detectives were able to identify witnesses, stolen property and locate evidence.

The teen allegedly posted another incident of vandalism on Tuesday and his parents were contacted by detectives, the Department said.

The pair brought their son into the Santa Clarity Valley Station where he was cited and released on Thursday, according to the Department.

Authorities will continue the investigation and plan on detaining more suspects who may have filmed the Instagram videos, the Department said.

The case against the 14-year-old boy will be submitted to the Sylmar District Attorney’s office, the Department added.