SoCal Rep. Dana Rohrabacher’s Name Keeps Coming up in Russia Investigation

Rep. Dana Rohrabacher has long believed that the United States needs to build a friendlier relationship with Russia, and he’s never tried to hide it.

He’s been a frequent defender of Moscow on cable news for years, and his colleagues have speculated privately about the reasons he’s willing to work with much-maligned Russian President Vladimir Putin.

But links between the Costa Mesa Republican and the country he’s bucked his party to extend a hand toward have raised new eyebrows because of the investigations into Russia’s attempts to undermine the 2016 election that Donald Trump won.

Despite winning reelection last year by nearly 17%, Rohrabacher’s district is considered a battleground for 2018. He has drawn a Republican challenger, and a handful of Democratic challengers — several of whom are highlighting his friendliness toward Russia in their campaigns.

