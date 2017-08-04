Bethany Hamilton and Mick Fanning were inducted into the Surfers’ Hall of Fame during a ceremony in Huntington Beach Friday. Mark Mester reports from Huntington Beach for the KTLA 5 Morning News on Aug. 4, 2017.
Surfing Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony Held in Huntington Beach
