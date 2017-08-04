2 Children Among 4 Dead When Driver Slams Into Broken-Down Car in Possible DUI Crash in Fontana

Surfing Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony Held in Huntington Beach

Posted 4:16 PM, August 4, 2017, by

Bethany Hamilton and Mick Fanning were inducted into the Surfers’ Hall of Fame during a ceremony in Huntington Beach Friday. Mark Mester reports from Huntington Beach for the KTLA 5 Morning News on Aug. 4, 2017.