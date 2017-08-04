Transgender Amateur Boxing Champion From South Bay Is 1st U.S. Boxer to Fight as a Woman, Then as a Man

Pat Manuel’s half-hour runs along the quiet, tree-lined streets of Altadena are only partly about exercise. Mainly they’re a time to reflect on the journey that has brought him here, one that was a lot longer and bumpier than the hilly roads on which he runs.

A five-time amateur boxing champion whose biggest tournament ended in surrender, Manuel is just months away from his pro debut.

He has cycled through a number of dead-end jobs and now owns a digital marketing company. It’s called Dark Horse, a name Manuel hopes is prophetic as well as prosaic.

Manuel says the biggest daily reminder that he has finally taken control of his life comes when he looks in the mirror each morning. For years he saw an uncertain woman looking back at him. Now the reflection is of a confident young man, the Adam’s apple and scruffy facial hair evidence that while Manuel’s journey is not complete, it’s now headed in the right direction.

