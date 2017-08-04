Victims, Possible DUI Driver ID’d in Crash on 10 Freeway in Fontana That Killed 4

Officials identified the three family members and a good Samaritan who were on the side of the 10 Freeway in Fontana outside of a broken-down car when they were killed on Friday.

Two of the deceased were step-siblings Ailyan Miguel and Isaac Briseño, both 12, according to the California Highway Patrol. Their grandmother, 58-year-old Maria Luisa Rodriguez, was standing outside the family’s overheated Honda with the children at the time of the crash and was also killed.

The children’s mother, Maria Briseño, 39, was not harmed in the crash, though she was transported to Arrowhead Regional Medical Center because of her hysterical state that paramedics feared could turn into a heart attack.

All four were residents of La Puente.

A man who had stopped to help the family was also killed. His daughter identified him as Jose Prieto.

Officials said they were issuing a warrant to conduct a blood test on Riverside resident Luis Sanchez, 64, who they suspect could have been driving under the influence when his Nissan Frontier slammed into the rear of the Briseños’ Honda around 12:35 p.m.

Sanchez told CHP officials he fell asleep, but footage from the scene showed a beer can wedged beneath the driver’s seat of his truck.

The Briseño family pulled their car over to the side of the eastbound 10 near Cherry Avenue after it became overheated. Spotting their trouble, a man driving a Toyota Tacoma also pulled over the help them out, stopping his truck in front of the sedan, according to the CHP.

The three adults were standing outside the vehicles when Sanchez’s Nissan slammed into the Honda, which the two children were inside of. The Honda was then pushed forward into the Tacoma.

Rodriguez, the two children and the Toyota driver were all pronounced dead at the scene.

Prior to the deadly crash, Briseño had called her husband and son to let them know that her car had broken down on the freeway; when they arrived, they found three the three family members dead, CHP officials said.

Two fundraising pages have been set up to help the family with funeral expenses. Family members said they were from two sides of the family but the campaigns were united.

Authorities are pushing forward with their investigation into whether alcohol played a role in the crash.

34.067446 -117.435085