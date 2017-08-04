Westminster Man Convicted of Fatally Shooting His Uncle at a Birthday Party

A Westminster man was convicted of murder for fatally shooting his uncle at a birthday party, officials said Friday.

Daniel Duvall, 40, was sentenced to 75 years to life in prison, according to a news release from the Orange County District Attorney.

On March 8, 2015, Duvall was at his girlfriend’s birthday party in Westminster.

At about 10 p.m., Duvall got into a verbal argument with his uncle, 56-year-old Frank Duvall. Daniel Duvall then followed his uncle out of the party and shot him once in the torso while Frank Duvall sat in the driver’s seat of his van, prosecutors said.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the release.

Immediately after the shooting, Daniel Duvall’s girlfriend, 49-year-old Tina Arbogast, allegedly asked for the gun and fled the scene to Riverside County in her own vehicle. Daniel Duvall fled on a motorcycle, according to the release.

They were arrested two days later by the Westminster Police in a gated community in Canyon Lake. Arbogast was charged with one felony count of accessory after the fact.