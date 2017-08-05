× Antelope Valley’s Only Homeless Shelter Forced to Close Due to Financial Struggles

The rationing system at the Lancaster Community Shelter worked on a simple principle: priority to those who slept on the street the night before.

They lined up on the right. Everyone who had a bed the night before lined up on the left and got a raffle ticket. When the doors opened around 4 p.m. the right line went in first. Then those on the left were called by number until the shelter was full. Usually about a dozen were turned away.

“You come here at 3 o’clock,” said Adam Mandolph, who stood in the left line one afternoon last week. “The anxiety goes up. Will the little blue paper with your number on it come up?”

Mandolph’s number didn’t come up. The former music producer, 46, began what he called the long walk down Yucca Avenue, a quarter-mile hike to the city’s charming main street, where he would spend the night.

Read the full story on LATimes.com.