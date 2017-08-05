Brush Fire Near Lake Isabella Prompts Mandatory Evacuations, Destroys Five Homes

A brush fire near Lake Isabella in Kern County on Saturday destroyed five homes and forced the mandatory evacuation of the hillside community.

The Calgary fire erupted about 1:30 p.m. near Dollar Street and Old State Road in Wofford Heights, which is on the northwest side of the lake, authorities said.

Dozens of firefighters are battling the blaze, which is continuing to threaten homes. No injuries have been reported.

There is zero containment of the fire.

