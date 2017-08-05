Go
KTLA Weather: Liberte Chan’s Sunny and Slightly Cooler Saturday Forecast
Posted 9:08 AM, August 5, 2017, by
Liberté Chan
,
Updated at 09:59AM, August 5, 2017
Sunny and slightly cooler today with less humidity.
